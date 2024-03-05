March 05, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Kote Marikamba Jatre, held once in two years in Shivamogga, will begin on March 12. The Kote Sri Marikamba Seva Samiti is engaged in preparations for the event that attracts hundreds of devotees from Shivamogga and neighbouring districts.

At a media conference on Tuesday, S.K. Mariyappa, president of the committee, said the religious event would attract residents of the town belonging to eight castes — Brahmins, Vishwakarma, Uppara, Gangamathastha, Dalits, Kurubas, Valmiki, and Madivala. They offer prayers to the deity as per a pre-determined schedule. The festivities will end on March 16.

The committee will organise cultural programmes and wrestling competitions during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee publicised the dates of the event through a public announcement system. The custom of informing people of the dates is an integral part of the event. From that point on, devotees start preparations, and also take a vow not to leave the place until the event is over.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.