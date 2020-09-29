Marijuana seized, four from Kerala nabbed in Mysuru

29 September 2020 16:50 IST

Four persons from Kerala were arrested and around 86 kg of marijuana they were allegedly carrying in a vehicle was seized during a raid near Mysuru airport on the Mysore-Nanjangud highway on Monday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the K.R. Police team intercepted the Kerala registration SUV and found the drug. The accused were said to be on their way to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh.

Advertising

Advertising

K R Police Inspector Raghu and his team arrested the four on charges of possessing the narcotics and booked a case under NDPS Act, 1985. The police gave the names of the arrested as Mohammad Shafi (42), Saleem (30) and Ibrahim Kutti (32), all from Malappuram; and driver Majeed (28) from Wayanad.