Marigouda Patil Hulkal, KPCC vice-president, laid to rest

Published - July 24, 2024 10:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur paying his last respects to Marigouda Patil Hulkal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

State vice-president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Marigouda Patil Hulkal, who died of a heart attack in Hulkal village in Shahapur taluk late on Tuesday, was buried in the village on Wednesday as per Halumatha rituals.

He was 63. He is survived by his wife, a son and four daughters.

Mr. Hulkal served as chairman of the Sheep and Wool Development Corporation in 1997. He was president of the District Congress Committee between 2010 and 2022. He was appointed chairman of the Krishna CADA in 2014.

Later, he was appointed as State general secretary and vice-president of KPCC in 2023.

Mr. Hulkal was a close follower of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur.

Mr. Darshanapur paid his last respects to the departed soul.

Seers of different mutts and followers were among those who paid their last respects.

