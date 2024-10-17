ADVERTISEMENT

Mari Gowda quit as MUDA chairman on health grounds, says Minister

Published - October 17, 2024 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Thursday said K. Mari Gowda quit as the MUDA Chairman not because of any “political pressure” but due to “blood pressure”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mari Gowda resigned from the post on the health grounds, the Minister stated.

When reporters sought to know the reasons for Mr. Mari Gowda’s resignation and whether the resignation has any connection to the alleged “MUDA scam”, the Minister said the resignation was purely on health grounds and nothing political.

“He (Mari Gowda) has high blood pressure, and the health reasons forced him to quit. The high blood pressure affects the central nervous system,” remarked Dr. Mahadevappa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US