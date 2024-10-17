GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mari Gowda quit as MUDA chairman on health grounds, says Minister

Published - October 17, 2024 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Thursday said K. Mari Gowda quit as the MUDA Chairman not because of any “political pressure” but due to “blood pressure”.

Mr. Mari Gowda resigned from the post on the health grounds, the Minister stated.

When reporters sought to know the reasons for Mr. Mari Gowda’s resignation and whether the resignation has any connection to the alleged “MUDA scam”, the Minister said the resignation was purely on health grounds and nothing political.

“He (Mari Gowda) has high blood pressure, and the health reasons forced him to quit. The high blood pressure affects the central nervous system,” remarked Dr. Mahadevappa.

