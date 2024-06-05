Margins in seven constituencies exceeded two lakh, and it was under 50,000 in seven others

In an election that was termed to be close in the absence of any perceivable wave in anyone’s favour and where the outcome had become difficult to predict, seven constituencies went down the wire with victory margins of less than 50,000 votes. In contrast, the victory margins in seven constituencies exceeded two lakh votes.

At Davangere, the Congress nominee Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of Mines and Horticulture Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, defeated Gayatri Siddeshwar, wife of incumbent MP G.M. Siddeshwar, by a slender margin of 26,094 votes.

Radhakrishna Doddamani, the son-in-law of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, scraped through in Kaluburgi when he defeated Umesh Jadhav, the incumbent MP, by 27,205 votes.

Three-time MP from Bengaluru Central P.C. Mohan, who trailed his Congress opponent Mansoor Ali Khan for most of the counting, emerged victor by a margin of 32,707 votes.

In the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Shreyas Patel defeated Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP, by 42,649 votes, while former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defeated the Congress candidate Anandaswamy Gaddadevaramath by 43,513 votes at Haveri.

The Congress candidate Rajashekar Hitnal defeated the BJP’s Basavaraj K. Sharanappa by 46,357 votes in Koppal, while former Minister Govind M. Karjol defeated the Congress leader B.N. Chandrappa by 48,121 votes in Chitradurga.

Highest margins

Former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri recorded the highest margin of victory, defeating his Congress rival Anjali Nimbalkar by 3,37,428 votes in Uttara Kannada.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy defeated Venkataramane Gowda by 2,84,620 votes in Mandya, while Tejasvi Surya defeated his Congress rival Sowmya Reddy by 2,77,083 votes in the Bengaluru South constituency.

In his electoral debut, cardiologist C.N. Manjunath defeated D.K. Suresh, the three-time Congress MP and brother of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, by a margin of 2,69,647 votes in Bengaluru Rural.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who shifted to Bengaluru North from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, defeated the Congress candidate Rajeev Gowda by 2,59,476 votes, and the former BJP Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary defeated the Congress nominee K. Jayaprakash Hegde by 2,59,175 votes in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru.

B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and brother of state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, defeated Congress nominee Geetha Shivarajakumar, wife of noted Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, by a margin of 2,43,715 votes in Shivamogga which had seen a rebellion in BJP ranks as now expelled senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa also contested.