December 24, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State on Sunday reported 106 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, marginally up from 104 on Saturday. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the State has risen to 344.

However, the test positivity rate, which was 5.93% on Saturday, shot up to 7.35% on Sunday. This is mainly due to a drop in the number of tests conducted in the State - 1,752 on Saturday to 1,441 on Sunday. A total of 33 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.