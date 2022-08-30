March to spread message of harmony and peace in Shivamogga

Many groups in Shivamogga have joined hands to take out a march in the city on September 3 to spread the message of peace and harmony. The event, which involves intellectuals, farmers, businessmen, traders, daily wage workers, and students among others, has been planned in the light of recent incidents of communal violence in the city.

Representatives of a few progressive organizations, including Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, held a meeting in Shivamogga recently and felt the need for such a march. They have appealed to people from all walks of life to join the march titled – Shantiya Kade Namma Nadige - which can be translated as ‘our march towards peace’.

The march will start at Gopi Circle and reach Ameer Ahmed Circle via Bus Stand and Ramanna Shetty Park. Later, a meeting will be held at Science Field, where various religious heads will address the gathering.

K.P. Sripal, an advocate and an organizer of the march, said the recent incidents had turned Shivamogga into a ‘sensitive area’. “We are taking out the march to spread the message of peace of harmony. The people of this city want peace. Schoolchildren hope they reach their schools without fear and shopkeepers want to conduct their business without any worry,” he said. A few intellectuals including Baragur Ramachandrappa and Rahmat Tarikere have issued statements extending their support to the march.

Shivamogga district administration had clamped prohibitory orders in the city following clashes over displaying a poster of V.D. Savarkar during Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Three people were assaulted.