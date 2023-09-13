March for harmony in Shivamogga on Sept. 15

September 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

Several progressive organisations of Shivamogga have joined hands to take out a march in Shivamogga city to spread the importance of harmony ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi and Id-Milad.

They will take out the march titled – Souhardave Habba – (harmony is itself a festival) from Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences to the Science College grounds on Friday. The march will be followed by a peace meeting in which representatives of all religions and leaders of several organisations will take part.

K.P. Sripal, an advocate and one of the organisers, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday said that this year Ganesha Chaturthi and Id-Milad would be celebrated on the same day. “People of both communities have to celebrate the festival with pomp and gaiety. Hence, we are taking out a march to highlight the necessity of harmony”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisers are expecting a turnout of 10,000 people for the march. They include artists, cultural troupes, workers, students among others. They would carry the national tricolour along the march, he said.

H.R. Basavarajappa, president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, said people of all castes and religions had equal rights. “All of us have to live happily with mutual respect. The march will be held to convey this message”, he said.

Abdlu Latif said taking out processions was part of both Ganesha Chaturthi and Id Milad celebrations. “This year’s processions should set an example for generations to come”, he said.

Dali Sangharsha Samiti State convener M. Gurumurthy, church priest Clifford Roshan Pinto, Kiran Kumar of Open Minds World School and others were present at the press conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.