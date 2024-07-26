GIFT a SubscriptionGift
March and bike rally mark Kargil Vijay Diwas in Mysuru 

Published - July 26, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A march from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa statue in Mysuru and a bike rally through major thoroughfares of the city marked the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations here on Friday.

The portraits of Kargil martyrs Captain Vikram Batra, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, and Captain Saurabha Kalia were offered floral tributes at a function organised by the Mysuru Ex-Servicemen’s Movement in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the north gate of the Mysuru palace before the march was flagged off.

A large number of people, including NCC cadets, Sainik Academy students, and ex-servicemen, were part of the march, which went past Devaraj Urs Road and Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road before reaching Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa circle.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Lakshmikanth Reddy offered tributes to the Kargil martyrs and said the people of the country owed their safety and security to the vigil mounted by the Indian soldiers on the country’s borders. Hence, it was everybody’s duty to remember the brave soldiers, who had laid down their lives for the country, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru district unit of Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association took out a bike rally from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa circle to Chikkamma Niketana Choultry to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The bike rally passed through major thoroughfares of the city including railway station circle, Government Ayurvedic college, Sayyaji Rao Road, Hardingel Circle, Doddakere Maidan, Ramaswamy Circle, and New Kantharaj Urs Road.

Tributes were paid to the martyrs at the function held at Chikkammanikethana choultry in association with the Rotary Club of Heritage, Mysuru.

