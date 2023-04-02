Marathoner dies during run in Belagavi

April 02, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

A 75-year-old veteran marathoner died during a run in Belagavi on Sunday.

Dhondiram Gopal Shinde collapsed and died of a massive heart attack. A fitness enthusiast, he was a regular in the city’s cycling and running circuits.

He had enrolled himself in the 10 km event in the Ahimsa Run organised by Jain International Trade Organisation. He had completed nearly nine kilometres and was within half a kilometre of the finish line, when he suffered the cardiac arrest.

A doctor, who was running along, rushed to help him, but the patient had already lost his pulse. However, the doctor tried to resuscitate him by giving a cardiac massage. A fellow runner called for an ambulance, but its arrival was delayed.

He was shifted to the Arihant Hospital in a runner’s car, while the doctor continued to give him a massage. But he could not be saved. Emergency personnel who attended on the patient conducted an echo and found a clot.

Some runners said that Shinde could have been saved if he had been taken to the hospital on time.

Over 2,400 persons participated in the marathon.