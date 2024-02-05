GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marathi musicals in Belagavi over the weekend

February 05, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Venugram Academy of Performing Arts (VAPA), a Belagavi-based group of art lovers, will organise two Marathi musicals at the Kannada Bhavan in the city on February 10 and 11.

Classical Sangeet Natak’s Sangeet Soubhadra will be organised on Saturday and a modern musical, Sanshay Kallol, will be performed on Sunday at 6 pm.

Sangeet Soubhadra is written by Anna Saheb Kirloskar and Sanshay Kallol is written by Govind Ballal Deval. Both are directed by Deepti Bhogale. Music direction is by Keerthi Shilledar.

Members of Gandharva Bhushan Jayram Shiledar Sangeet Natya Seva Trust will perform the shows.

Details can be had from VAPA office on Ph: 9972046867 or 9844131106.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.