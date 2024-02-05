Marathi musicals in Belagavi over the weekend

February 05, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Venugram Academy of Performing Arts (VAPA), a Belagavi-based group of art lovers, will organise two Marathi musicals at the Kannada Bhavan in the city on February 10 and 11.

Classical Sangeet Natak’s Sangeet Soubhadra will be organised on Saturday and a modern musical, Sanshay Kallol, will be performed on Sunday at 6 pm.

Sangeet Soubhadra is written by Anna Saheb Kirloskar and Sanshay Kallol is written by Govind Ballal Deval. Both are directed by Deepti Bhogale. Music direction is by Keerthi Shilledar.

Members of Gandharva Bhushan Jayram Shiledar Sangeet Natya Seva Trust will perform the shows.

Details can be had from VAPA office on Ph: 9972046867 or 9844131106.