Marathi activists vandalise KSRTC bus in Maharashtra over claims on border areas by Karnataka

November 25, 2022 03:55 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Belagavi

Some pro-Marathi activists vandalised a KSRTC bus in Dhound village in Maharashtra. They were angry about Karnataka’s claim over Jat taluk and other areas in Maharashtra 

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Some pro-Marathi activists vandalised a KSRTC bus in Dhound village in Maharashtra in protest against Karnataka laying claim over Jat taluk and some other areas in Maharashtra.

The protestors wrote anti-Karnataka graffiti on the Athani-bound bus, and raised slogans accusing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of making false claims about the presence of a large number of Kannada-speaking people in Jat and other areas.

Neither the KSRTC staff nor passengers were hurt in the incident, Belagavi police said.

CM demands action against culprits

Mr. Bommai demanded that the Maharashtra Government initiate action against the vandals, and protect KSRTC buses.

