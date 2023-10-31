HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maratha reservation protest: KKRTC temporarily suspends operations in Maharashtra after bus is torched, KSRTC follows suit

As per the statement from KSRTC, bus services from Bengaluru to Shirdi, Mumbai, and Pune have been temporarily suspended.

October 31, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kalaburagi/Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The KKRTC bus that was set ablaze by Maratha reservation protesters at Turori village near Umarga town in Maharashtra on Monday.

The KKRTC bus that was set ablaze by Maratha reservation protesters at Turori village near Umarga town in Maharashtra on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has temporarily suspended its operations in Maharashtra after one of its buses was set ablaze on Monday by protesters amidst the ongoing reservation for Maratha reservation.

Officials at the KKRTC headquarters in Kalaburagi said the bus (KA38 F1201) that left Bhalki in Bidar district for Pune in Maharashtra was stopped at Turori village near Umarga town in Maharashtra and set on fire by the protesters after forcing the passengers to alight.

In a press release, M. Rachappa, Managing Director of KKRTC, said that all the 39 passengers on the bus were safe and alternative arrangements were made for them to continue their travel. He also directed the staff to park the buses safely either at the nearest Maharashtra State-owned bus depots or police stations.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rachappa said the suspension of the inter-State operations would continue and the final call on resuming the operations would be taken after the celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 and depending on the situation on the ground in Maharashtra.

“We have 300 inter-State schedules involving different destinations in neighbouring Maharashtra. All of them are suspended owing to the violent protests there. Of the 36 buses trapped there, 23 have returned to their bases in Karnataka. Maharashtra police provided protection to the KKRTC buses and helped them return to Karnataka,” Mr. Rachappa said.

KSRTC cancels service from Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also announced its decision to temporarily halt services to Maharashtra. As per the statement from KSRTC, bus services from Bengaluru to Shirdi, Mumbai, and Pune have been temporarily suspended.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.