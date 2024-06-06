Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, others celebrate World Environment Day

World Environment Day was celebrated at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, officers, their family members and students participated in various activities.

They undertook an extensive cleanliness and plantation drive at the station and gave a call for cleanliness and environment protection.

The centre, in collaboration with the Forest Department, took up a tree plantation initiative. Those involved with the initiative planted over 2,000 trees.

Also, as part of the drive and to instill cleanliness discipline, MLIRC troops carried out a cleanliness drive in and around the centre and dedicated their morning towards sprucing up the surroundings.

Meanwhile, a cycle rally was organised by students of APS School.

At ICMR-NITM

As many as 100 tree saplings were planted at ICMR-NITM on the day.

Director of ICMR-NITM Subarna Roy gave a call to conserving nature. “Responsibility for conserving nature is like moral values, which is often inbuilt,” he said.

He was presiding over a function with the theme, Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Belagavi, S.K. Kallolikar, who was the chief guest, stressed upon the need for conserving nature.

He said that development and conservation should go hand in hand for sustainable living.

He cautioned that people need these forests, nature and environment but none of these need people. Therefore, he called for citizen-centric responsibilities for a better future through conserving nature and environment.

ICMR-NITM released its policy on protection and preservation of environment.

Scientists Harsha Hegde and D. Manoj coordinated the event.

At police school

Officers and staff of the Police Training School planted saplings on the new campus in Khanapur.

Superintendent of Police Amasiddha Gondhali, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashidhar Hiremath, Range Forest Officer Mrutyunjay Ganachari and others were present.

