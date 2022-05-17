Maratha leaders in Karnataka demand 2A reservation

May 17, 2022 03:14 IST

The community is now listed under backward classes category 3B

Most of the leaders who spoke at the Guru Vandana event organised by the Sakal Maratha Samaj in Belagavi on Sunday, demanded that the State Government include Maratha community in the list of backward classes category 2A. The community is listed in category 3B now.

Members of Legislative Assembly Anjali Nimbalkar and Anil Benake and community leader Kiran Jadhav and others demanded that the State Government issue orders effecting a change in the reservation category for the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Nimbalkar said that the change in category is essential to ensure the overall development of the community. A large proportion of the community is still into farming and is educationally backward. It needs better representation in higher education and government employment. Hence, the need for change in category, she said.

According to her, the community needed adequate political representation at all levels. She urged the community organisations to increase political awareness among the community.

Mr. Benake sought an increase in allocation to the Karnataka Maratha Development Corporation corpus. It should be at least ₹100 crore. “We have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister . A community delegation will meet him again to press for the demand,” the BJP MLA said.

On the other hand, community leader Ramakant Konduskar stressed on the need for unity among the Marathas. “We need to remain united. We should bring back the days of Shivaji Maharaj who unified the Hindu Samaj,” he said. He said that some vested interests are trying to use the community for selfish political gains.