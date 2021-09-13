Maratha community seeks 2A reservation

HUBBALLI

13 September 2021 18:18 IST

Amid demand for reservation by Lingayat Panchamasali, Kuruba and Valmiki communities, members of Maratha community have now raised their voice to demand reservation under 2A and representation in the State Cabinet.

A State-level consultation on these demands apart from setting up of a study chair in the name of Shivaji Maharaj was held at Ambadagatti village near Kittur town in Belagavi district on Sunday in which the former Minister Shrimant Patil, Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Anjali Nimbalkar and several senior leaders of the community took part.

Speaking to presspersons on the occasion, Ms. Nimbalkar said that during byelections to Basavakalyan Assembly and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituencies, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced the setting up of the Maratha Development Board.

However, nothing beneficial happened to the community because of it, she said.

She also said that the community would not sit quiet if injustice is meted out to it and said that the BJP had meted out injustice to Mr. Shrimant Patil by not including him in the State Cabinet.

Mr. Patil said that the community had not united all these days and awareness is being created to unite the community. The meeting was aimed at sensitising the community on its rights and also for sending out a message to the government on the community’s demands, he said.