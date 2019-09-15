Mapping of 25,000 monuments to begin soon

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage will embark on a survey to map and document nearly 25,000 historical structures in Karnataka to update the list of protected monuments.

The exercise is likely to span nearly three years and involve private agencies. Venkatesh, Director, Department of Archaeology, told The Hindu that at present there are 844 monuments in Karnataka declared as “protected” under the Karnataka Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1961, but the list was prepared decades ago. This is in addition to 608 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments.

The list has to be updated to incorporate monuments that merit protection on the basis of their architectural and historical importance, but are yet to be notified as protected under the State Act, he said.

Manpower issue

The mapping exercise covering about 25,000 monuments across the State will also provide information on their current status and whether they have been encroached upon, said Mr. Venkatesh. He said the department does not have the requisite manpower, and apart from involving private agencies, it would also rope in history departments of various universities, research scholars, including PhD students for the task.

The historically important structures could include kalyanis, temples, forts, tombs, towers etc. of considerable architectural merit. “Once the revised data base is ready, it will be used to prepare a priority list and an action plan to take up conservation measures,” said Mr. Venkatesh.

Karnataka has the second highest number of monuments of historical significance after Uttar Pradesh, and many of them are under the Muzrai Department as well.

Greater number

However, N.S. Rangaraju, convener, INTACH Mysuru, said the State has no less than 35,000 to 40,000 monuments at a conservative estimate, and the State Archaeological Department was slow in its exercise to map, document, and update the list. He said revising the list was imperative to ascertain their present status, which can be determined only through field visits and physical verification. The exercise will also help demarcate the boundary of the land and the precincts where the monument are located and help the department establish its hold over the area which is not the case at present in many places, said Mr. Rangaraju.

“In the absence of any notification, many monuments have been dismantled and have disappeared over the years though they are mentioned in texts,” he added.

A senior official in the Archaeology Department said the imperatives of documenting and mapping the monuments stems from the increase in encroachment in the absence of clarity in demarcating the land boundary.

For consolidation

The exercise will help consolidate both the protected and the unprotected structures and help in their conservation in the long term, said Mr. Rangaraju. Further delay in surveying the monuments would increase the risk of encroachments and disappearance of the monuments given the growing pressure on land, he added. In addition to monuments, prehistoric sites have to be protected as they tend to be acquired for housing, agriculture, among others, said Mr. Rangaraju.