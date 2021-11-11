Maoist leaders B.G. Krishnamoorthy, Savitri sent to Kerala’s Viyur jail

Kannur/Hassan

11 November 2021 01:23 IST

They hail from Karnataka and are wanted in many cases

Amid tight security, Maoist leaders B.G. Krishnamoorthy and Savitri were remanded to custody in Viyur jail, Kerala, after they were produced before the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Krishnamoorthy and Kabani Dalam Area Commander Rajith alias Savitri were arrested from the area adjoining the Karnataka and Kerala border by the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday.

Tight security of police personnel in mufti was deployed when they were brought to the court by 10.25 a.m. While taking them through the court hall, Krishnamoorthy shouted hailing Maoism and condemning capitalism. They were produced before the court for Maoist activities charged under various sections of IPC and UAPA. While three cases have been are registered against Krishnamoorthy, Savitri is accused in more than six cases, which include five cases in Kelakam and one in Aralam. Besides 12 other cases have also registered for Maoist activities in Kannur and other places.

Advertising

Advertising

Though district judge Jobin Sebastian initially remanded them for a month to Kannur Central jail, he changed the decision and remanded them to Viyur jail until December 9, after the prosecution pointed out certain security issues.

Krishnamoorthy took over leadership after eight people were killed, including Kuppudevaraj, who was the secretary of the Western Ghats Zonal Committee of the Maoists.

Meanwhile, the Chikkamagaluru police are expected to seek custody of Krishnamoorthy and Savitri. Both are facing several cases in connection with Naxal activities in Chikkamagaluru and other districts. Krishnamoorthy is a native of Sringeri and Savitri is from Kalasa.

A senior police officer told The Hindu, Krishnamoorthy is wanted in 30 cases, including those registered under the Arms Act and UAPA in Chikkamagaluru. Similarly, there were around eight cases against Savitri. “We will also seek the custody of them as they are wanted in cases in Chikkamagaluru as well,” said the officer.

Krishnamoorthy was associated with Save Kudremukh and other struggles in the Malnad region since 2000, after his studies. He is said to have been leading the Naxal movement in Karnataka and moved to the neighbouring states in recent years. He did not turn up for his father’s funeral in 2018.