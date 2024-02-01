Maoist leader Krishnamurthy presented before Shivamogga court in connection with setting ablaze a KSRTC bus

February 01, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Suspected Maoist B.G. Krishnamurthy was presented before the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Shivamogga for the second day on Thursday to frame charges in connection with the case filed against him at Agumbe police station in Thirthahalli taluk.

Krishnamurthy, who once led the team of Naxals in Karnataka, has five cases registered against him in Shivamogga district. He was brought from Thrissur jail in Kerala for a court hearing. Agumbe police registered a case against him alleging his involvement in setting a KSRTC bus ablaze at Hosagadde near Agumbe in July 2007.

K.P. Sripal, advocate representing Krishnamurthy, told the media that the charges were framed. “He appeared before the court for two days in connection with three cases registered at Agumbe police station. The charges have been framed. The court remanded him back to Thrissur jail. He would be taken back to Kerala tomorrow,” the advocate said.

Krishnamurthy has 62 cases in Kerala and Karnataka. He was arrested by the NIA on the border between Karnataka and Kerala in November 2021.