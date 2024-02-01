GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maoist leader Krishnamurthy presented before Shivamogga court in connection with setting ablaze a KSRTC bus

February 01, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Suspected Maoist B.G. Krishnamurthy was presented before the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Shivamogga for the second day on Thursday to frame charges in connection with the case filed against him at Agumbe police station in Thirthahalli taluk.

Krishnamurthy, who once led the team of Naxals in Karnataka, has five cases registered against him in Shivamogga district. He was brought from Thrissur jail in Kerala for a court hearing. Agumbe police registered a case against him alleging his involvement in setting a KSRTC bus ablaze at Hosagadde near Agumbe in July 2007.

K.P. Sripal, advocate representing Krishnamurthy, told the media that the charges were framed. “He appeared before the court for two days in connection with three cases registered at Agumbe police station. The charges have been framed. The court remanded him back to Thrissur jail. He would be taken back to Kerala tomorrow,” the advocate said.

Krishnamurthy has 62 cases in Kerala and Karnataka. He was arrested by the NIA on the border between Karnataka and Kerala in November 2021.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.