Many wards named after historical figures
Some of the new wards in the draft of the newly delimited 243 wards are named after historical figures. Kanneshwara Rama, Veera Madakari, Chanakya, Chatrapati Shivaji, Ranadheera Kantheerava, Veera Sindhura Lakshmana, Vijayanagara Krishnadevaraya, Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah, Deendayalu — are some of the ward names in the new list.
