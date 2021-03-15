‘Many toll plazas violating distance rule’

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol speaking in the Assembly on Monday.

Several in State not adhering to 60-km rule: Opposition

Opposition members in the Legislative Assembly on Monday urged the State government to remove toll plazas on State Highways, which are “unscientifically” established by violating distance rules.

During Question Hour, senior Congress member G. Parameshwara said in his Koratagere constituency, toll plazas were set up at a distance of 21 km instead of 60 km as per regulations prescribed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). “Why are authorities allowed to charge toll when vehicle owners pay road taxes... This double taxation should end,” he said.

Other members, including Raghavendra Hitnal of the Congress and Venkatarao Nadagouda (JD(S), Sindhanur) highlighted similar problems at toll plazas in their constituencies. They said two toll plazas were established at a distance of 7 km in their constituencies and urged the government to remove them.

K. Srinivasa Murthy of the JD(S) said there were four toll plazas in a distance of 8 km in his constituency Nelamangala. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said many toll plazas were irrational. As per regulations, the distance between toll plazas should not be less than 60 km. However, many were found within short distances, he said.

Meeting with NHAI

PWD Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol said he would hold discussions with NHAI and take action to remove toll plazas established “unscientifically”. However, he said toll on the newly-developed roads were collected to recover the cost incurred for developing roads by borrowing from the World Bank and other agencies.