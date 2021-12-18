Many students want to drop Kannada as a subject

Bengaluru

18 December 2021

Colleges unsure of the way forward as classes are already in full swing

Many students, who had taken up Kannada as a subject, have applied to drop the language. This comes just a day after the High Court of Karnataka issued an interim order that the Government cannot make Kannada a compulsory language for first-year undergraduate courses this academic year.

Students, particularly those from outside Karnataka, have already applied to their respective colleges seeking a switch to either Hindi or Sanskrit. A student who completed class XII from Mumbai and is pursuing a first-year B.A. programme at a college in Bengaluru said she was “desperate” to change the subject. “I attended a few classes in functional Kannada but I cannot cope. I would like to study a language I’m more familiar with,” she said.

B.G. Bhaskara, president of Federation of University and College Teachers’ Associations in Karnataka said that college managements were at sea as many had already started classes in October for the first semester. “Teachers have already completed 40% of the portion and now students want to change their subject. Not only will it be difficult for them to cope if they switch languages, teachers will have a tough time teaching them,” he said. He also pointed out that universities had not asked colleges to stop teaching Kannada.

R. Parvathi, principal, VET First Grade College, said that students and teachers are confused about the way forward. “Many students from outside Karnataka are unable to learn the language. But we have not heard anything from the university authorities,” he said.

The Higher Education Department had issued an order stating that the undergraduate degree students should learn Kannada as one of the two languages from this academic year. Students from other parts of the country and those who did their schooling in Karnataka but had not studied Kannada should learn it as a functional language. On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court in an interim order stated that the Government cannot make Kannada a compulsory language for UG students.

While many students are relieved, government officials and university authorities that The Hindu spoke to described the development as a setback, and that “it was a pity” that students could not learn the local language.