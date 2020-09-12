Many students opting for govt. schools: Karjol

HUBBALLI

12 September 2020 22:43 IST

‘This is owing to improvements made in these institutions’

“Following various improvement measures, nearly 34,000 students from private educational institutions are shifting to government schools, which is a welcome development,” Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Social Welfare Govind Karjol has said.

Inaugurating various development works and laying the foundation stone for new projects at Nyamati in Davangere district on Saturday, Mr. Karjol said that the main reason for the change was the improvements that had been brought about in government schools. He appealed to the public to patronise government institutions further.

“Amid the fear of COVID-19, 86% of the residents of government residential institutions have cleared the II PU examination while the State average is 61%. In SSLC examination too, 95% students from residential schools have cleared the examination against the State average of 79%,” he said.

He said that two residential schools, at a total cost of ₹36 crore, and a hostel, at a cost of ₹5 crore, were being built in Nyamati andHonnali taluks.

Nearly ₹50 crore was being spent for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the constituency, he said.

Deputy Chief Minsiter and Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that amid the COVID-19 crisis, funds had been mobilised for development works, particularly those related to education.

He said that the contribution of Karnataka in the field of education was huge and considering the same, various reforms were being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

He said that ₹5,000 crore was being spent for the development of Industrial Training Institutes alone.

Presiding over the function, Chief Minister’s Parliamentary Secretary M.P. Renukacharya spoke about the various development programmes sanctioned for the constituency and sought the public’s cooperation in developing the constituency further.

G.M. Siddeshwar, MP, spoke on the welfare schemes of the Union and the State governments.