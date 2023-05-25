Many students of KSOU cannot appear for B.Ed exams in Karnataka

May 25, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

Many students who enrolled for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course offered by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) are not in a position to appear for the examination, beginning on June 2, this year.

A majority of the students, who have enrolled for the course, are primary school teachers. They joined the course aspiring for a promotion or to secure jobs in high schools and colleges with a B.Ed. degree. For students who enrolled in the course between 2018-19 and 2021-22, KSOU has scheduled the exams from June 2-13.

Since schools are reopening on May 29, the B.Ed. students would have to take leave to appear for the exams. The teachers are not sure about higher-ups in the Department of School Education and Literacy clearing their applications for leave, as this is a crucial time for government schools.

Normally, the exams are scheduled at the convenience of a majority of students. In the past, exams were held during school vacation keeping in mind the needs of teachers who had enrolled at KSOU.

“I am working in a single-teacher school. If I take leave for my exams, the school will suffer, as it is admissions time. Higher-ups will not allow us to take leave,” said a teacher in Chikkamagaluru district.

Another B.Ed. student, who teaches in a government school, said the university should conduct the exams during the school vacation. “I have already taken admission for the second year, though exams for the first year have not yet been conducted. The university should have conducted the exams much earlier. I have paid the ₹2,000 fee, but cannot appear for the exam. Besides that, the university has not yet sent the study material,” he said.

KLN Murthy, Registrar of KSOU, told The Hindu, “I will look into the delay in sending the study material.” However, he refused to comment on the examination schedule, and advised this reporter to contact the Vice-Chancellor, who did not receive the call.