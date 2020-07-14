Many students beat the odds to score well in II PU examination

Bengaluru

14 July 2020 22:56 IST

Many students who emerged successful in the II PU examination wore multiple hats and juggled classes and jobs to fund their education.

Yashwanth A., a student of Oxford Independent PU College, Ullal, secured 95% marks. After class 10, he began taking tuition for students to fund his education. His college principal also recognised his dedication to studies and decided to help him financially. “I still took tuition for students in primary classes till December and used the money earned to get stationery or other things needed for classes as my fees were covered,” he said.

Yashwanth, the son of a carpenter and a tailor, aspires to become a doctor, inspired by the services of doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They are putting their lives at risk and saving people,” he said.

Another student who was a child labourer and who had dropped out of school secured 79% in the Commerce stream. Satish J., whose needs were met by Sparsha Trust, wants to become an IAS officer. A student of Seshadripuram PU College at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, he said, “If I was not rescued by members of Sparsha Trust, I would have continued to work. I thank everyone at the trust and my college teachers,” he said.