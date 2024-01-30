GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Many stakeholders hopeful to build glass skywalk bridge in Kodagu

Detailed project report is being prepared for developing key tourist facilities in the coffee land

January 30, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja at the tourism committee meeting in Madikeri on Tuesday, January 30.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja at the tourism committee meeting in Madikeri on Tuesday, January 30. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A master plan is being prepared to provide facilities at Raja Seat in Madikeri, Chelavara Waterfalls, Dubare elephant camp in Dubare, and Nisargadhama in Kushalnagar which are among the prominent tourist sites in Kodagu.

The detailed project report of the sites was being prepared, said Anita Bhaskar, Assistant Director, Tourism Department, Madikeri.

At the tourism committee meeting in Madikeri which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ventakaraja, the Assistant Director sought the Deputy Commissioner’s permission to develop a website to provide information on the tariff of homestays that are registered with the Tourism Department besides information on the tourist facilities in the district.

The DC said tourists must get complete information on the homestays online as it will help them make advance bookings.

He suggested displaying taluk-wise information on the homestays in a website is being planned.

Hotel Owners’ Association president Nagendra Prasad suggested developing websites for promoting spiritual tourism and common tourist sites.

On the occasion, the assistant director told the meeting that many stakeholders have come forward to build a glass skywalk bridge in Kodagu, which has one such bridge near Madikeri that has become a tourist attraction.

In response, the DC said those wishing to construct glass bridges should have their land. Moreover, parking space was a must. The area should not come under eco-tourism zones and forest zones. All guidelines must be strictly followed.

Out of 4,000 homestays in Kodagu, only 1,900 are registered with the Tourism Department. The meeting was told that proposals are also being submitted for launching river rafting facilities.

