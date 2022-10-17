Many similarities in culture of Karnataka and Maharashtra, says new Chief Justice

Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale being felicitated by the Advocates’ Association in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Describing Karnataka as a land of peace and cultural diversity, literature, and music, High Court of Karnataka’s newly appointed Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale on Monday said that there are many similarities in the culture of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Chief Justice Varale, who served as judge of the High Court of Bombay since 2008 till his election as Chief Justice on the High Court of Karnataka, also said that major portion of the areas of both the States were under the same empires during the rule of Kadambas, Chalukya, Rashtrakutas and Marathas.

“I am honoured to be the Chief Justice of Karnataka, the land of peace and cultural diversity, literature, music, painting. This land [Karnataka] is the abode of great saints.... Kannada Naada Geete mentions that this land as garden of peace for all communities where people following different religions live together with harmony,” he said while replying to traditional welcome address given to him by the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) before the Full Court.

Linked to Karnataka

Chief Justice Varala, who had his education and practice as a lawyer in Maharashtra, was not only born in Nippani of Belagavi district but is also the “son-in-law of Karnataka” as his wife hails from Karnataka, said KSBC Chairperson Motakpalli Kashinath while pointing out that the new Chief Justice may not find State’s language as a hurdle in the administration of justice.

Mr. Kashinath said that Chief Justice Varale’s grandfather was a close associate of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and his family, and had shifted to Aurangabad from Nippani on Dr. Ambedkar’s request.