Many roads across Mysuru to be developed soon

Many roads in Mysuru city will soon be developed. The development will include works of road-widening, setting up of drains on either side and construction of footpaths.

Road-widening will depending on density of traffic. Some roads, such as Bogadi Road, will be converted into four lane roads while others will be widened from seven and a half metres to nine meters. The chief aim of developing the roads is to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to enhance the beauty of the heritage city.

The Cabinet had granted administrative approval for the development of 13 roads in Mysuru city at a total cost of ₹117 crore a couple of days ago, H.C. Mahadevappa, PWD Minister, who is also district in-charge, had said.

Various stretches

According to official sources in the Public Works Department, these roads are: Fountain Circle to St. Philomena’s Church, Chamaraja Circle and Ashoka Road; Columbia Asia hospital to Tipu Circle, SP’s Circle and Government Guest House Road; Hardwing Circle to Thandi Sadak Road; Mysuru Mall to M.G. Road, Karaga Temple, Tank Bund Road and Ittigegud Road; Niligiri Road to Zoo and Tank Bund Road; Manandavadi Road Junction to Nanju Malige, Nooraondu Ganapathy and Agrahara; Bogadi Gaddige Road up to K. Hemmanahalli; Gopala Gowda Circle to Dairy Circle (Bannuru Road); Mahadevapura Road; FTS Circle to Mahadevapura Circle and Gandhinagar Road; Sayyaji Rao Road to RMC Road, and Mission Hospital Road; Suburban bus stand arch to mini Vidhana Soudha; and Sandesh Prince Hotel to SP Office Circle.

Sources told The Hindu that encroachments on these roads would be cleared and steps will be taken to acquire land for road-widening. They added that the procedure of acquisition of land had become simpler and hence acquisition for road development would not be an issue.