Many questions to be resolved, data to be compiled over ‘guarantees’

May 31, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst a jugglery of numbers to align the cost involved in implementation of the five pre-poll “guarantees” of the Congress in Karnataka, questions have been raised as to when and how these would be implemented.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Cabinet would discuss the guarantees and take a decision, multiple government sources indicated that the implementation could take more time as contours of the schemes are yet to be defined. The eligibility criteria for identifying the beneficiaries and definition of beneficiaries are yet to be agreed upon, and this is a Herculean task, sources said, adding that the total outgo for these guarantees could be between ₹55,000 crore and ₹60,000 crore.

“The Cabinet has to answer as to when the implementation would take place. Whether it would be before the Budget is presented or would they be aligned with budgetary provisions has to be pondered over,” government sources indicated. Interestingly, the preparations for a full-fledged Budget, the 14th to be presented by Mr. Siddaramaiah, is yet to begin.

The eligibility to receive ₹2,000 under Gruha Lakshmi is among those being fiercely debated. “Should the scheme be restricted to BPL families or extended to all women? If the head of the family is already receiving old age pension or widow pension will she be eligible for the dole? Who in the family has to be identified as the beneficiary? How is the beneficiary identified in a joint family but holding separate BPL cards? These are key questions,” said a senior Minister.

Some have no parallels

The implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi and unemployment scheme is also expected to pose certain challenges to the government as they do not seem to have parallels from where the government can draw experience.

“To an extent, the experience of providing free power in Delhi and Punjab by AAP government is a template and some States have provided free bus travel for women. But there are not many parallels for Gruha Lakshmi and unemployment scheme,” government sources pointed out. “There is no data readily available on women travellers. While public employment figures are available, the figures for private employment is not available.”

Multiple options are also being discussed for implementing 200 units free power. “Should only the BPL families get it or should it be extended to all? How will a tenant derive benefit since the meter will be in the name of the land lord are also questions,” sources said.

Rationalising schemes

There are also indications about closing down non-performing schemes in many departments to rationalise funding for the guarantees. A senior Minister indicated that cost cutting could be a default option if the dole out is made while keeping the economy healthy. “Expenditures will have to be trimmed as the State’s economy has been affected due to GST and Covid-19 pandemic,” the Minister said. However, these cut downs of schemes are likely to come around the time of Budget preparation, and may not be taken up immediately.

On Wednesday, the Finance officials provided the Council of Ministers multiple permutations and combinations to implement the scheme.