Many plans afoot to increase footfall at Jog

A family of four from Bengaluru arrived in Sagar by 3:30 p.m. by bus last weekend with the intention of visiting Jog Falls to enjoy the magnificent waterfalls. They waited for more than an hour to catch a private bus to reach their destination. The bus journey tested their patience as the private transport took a long, circuitous route to Jog. By the time they arrived at the entrance of the tourist site, it was 6:30 p.m., and they could barely catch a glimpse of the falls.

“The staff at the ticket counter insisted that we wouldn’t be able to see the waterfalls. However, we went ahead and bought the tickets, as we had travelled all day to get there. What we encountered was nothing but darkness. Despite reaching Sagar by 3.30 p.m., we couldn’t visit Jog Falls on time,” said Geetha, a teacher from Bengaluru. She and her family were disappointed by the lack of proper transport facilities to the world-famous tourist spot. Their experience highlights the need for basic amenities, including better transport, at this popular tourist destination.

Huge traffic flow

Jog Falls attracts thousands of visitors every year, especially between June and October during the rainy season, when the waterfalls are at their most spectacular. The Sharavathi River, which originates at Ambutirtha in Tirthahalli taluk, plunges over a rocky surface to form four cascades known as the Majestic Raja, Graceful Rani, Swift Rocket, and Boisterous Roarer.

The Raja Falls, the tallest of them, drops from a height of 253 meters (830 feet). During the rainy season, the cascades draw large crowds. When the crest gates of Linganmakki Dam, built across the river, are opened, the waterfall reaches its full glory. The gates were opened on August 1, 2024, as the water level in the dam reached its maximum point, leading to a substantial increase in tourist numbers.

In 2023, a total of 4,84,054 people visited Jog Falls, including 538 foreign visitors. On average, 3,000 people visit daily during the rainy season, and this number rises to 15,000 on weekends, causing traffic congestion at the entrance and nearby areas. The authorities charge an entry fee of ₹20 for domestic visitors and ₹100 for foreign tourists. These prices were updated on September 1, replacing the earlier fees of ₹10 for domestic visitors and ₹50 for foreigners.

The Karnataka government established the Jog Management Authority in 2002 to oversee the development and management of the site. The authority has outsourced the recruitment of 21 staff members to ensure the safety and security of visitors. To cover the cost of salaries and maintenance, the authority relies on revenue from entry fees and parking charges.

However, the revenue is insufficient to cover expenses, according to T. Dharmappa, Assistant Director of the Tourism Department and Joint Secretary of the JMA. “Our monthly expenses, including salaries and maintenance, amount to at least ₹6 lakh, while annual revenue is only about ₹42 lakh,” he said. This shortfall prompted the increase in ticket prices last month.

Development plans

To address the growing needs of tourists, the State government drafted a comprehensive development plan for Jog Falls in 2021. It includes building a hotel, shopping complex, art gallery, parking facilities, drainage systems, a bus shelter, security house, toilets, and roads within the Jog Management Authority area. The total estimated cost of the project exceeds ₹183 crore, and as of October 2024, about 80% of the work has been completed. So far, the government has released ₹95 crore for the project.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, former MLA of Sagar Hartal Halappa, both from the BJP, claim credit for bringing the project to develop the place. However, the present MLA, Belur Gopalakrishna, says it was during his term as MLA that the amount was actually released. While the politicians are engaged in arguments over taking credit for the work, local people and environmentalists express worry over the damage that the concrete structure could cause to the Sharavathi Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. The local people protested against the large-scale constructions at the spot. However, the government went ahead with the project.

“The works are expected to be completed by November 2025. As per the initial plan, the project was expected to be completed by now. However, the construction agency has taken an extension of one year, citing difficulties in operating heavy machinery at the construction site due to the constant movement of tourists,” said Mr. Dharmappa.

MLA Gopala Krishna recently said he was interested in introducing a rain dance facility at Jog. He was impressed by the facility at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. “We will have similar facilities here as well. A group of officers will visit places where rain dance facilities are already implemented and replicate the best model here,” he told journalists. However, this plan, too, has drawn criticism from some quarters.

Recirculation plans

Time and again, people’s representatives have expressed a wish to ensure people visit Jog throughout the year. For that to happen, the waterfall should maintain its charm all through the year. As of now, it attracts people only during the rainy season.

In 2016, the Tourism Department approved the recirculation project that keeps the Jog Falls perennial by pumping water back upstream. A businessman from coastal Karnataka who had investments in the United Arab Emirates had proposed the project. It involves pumping 400 cusecs of water from the storage pond near Mahatma Gandhi Hydro Electric Point (MGHE) to the weir to be constructed upstream of the Sita Katte bridge. The water from the reservoir will be released to the falls for eight months (November to June), eight hours a day. During the rainy season (June to October), the same infrastructure will be utilised to generate power. Environmentalists oppose it, alleging that it would affect the flora and fauna endemic to the Western Ghats.

The project has not progressed. Mr. Dharmappa said, “The recirculation project was proposed along with the overall development of the site. Now, except for that particular component, the remaining works are going on.”

Star hotel, cable car

Besides the development works going on now, the State government has also approved the construction of a star hotel and a cable car project at the site under the private-public partnership model at a cost of ₹116 crore. The project is at the processing stage as it requires clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. However, the local people are opposed to the mega construction in the forest area.

S.N. Rajakumar, president of Jog village Grama Aranya Hakku Samiti, said that he was opposed to the construction of the star hotel. “We, the local people, have been waiting for a grant of land for decades. Now, how can the government take up the construction of star hotels in forest areas?” he asked. However, the government has begun the process to get clearance from the competent authorities to go ahead with the project.

Genesis of resentment

This resentment comes in a context when many human habitats have not got power supply because of the restrictions to lay power lines in forest areas. The residents of Uralagallu, a village in Sagar taluk, have not had a power supply in the last 60 years. Interestingly, these are the people who were displaced due to the construction of Linganmakki Dam as part of the hydroelectric power project. The people who parted with their land to generate power for the State have not received the benefit of the project yet. Besides that, hundreds of farmers have been struggling to get rights over the land they have been cultivating for decades because of the restrictions.

