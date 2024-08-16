Many parts of Karnataka set to receive excess rain in next four weeks, says IMD

Karnataka received 22% excess rainfall as of August 15, 2024, in the current southwest monsoon season, and all parts of the State are expected to receive more than normal rainfall in the next four weeks.

As of now, standing crops on an estimated 81,589 hectares have been damaged across the State. Heavy rain claimed the lives of 67 people and compensation of ₹3.29 crore had been disbursed in 66 cases.

CM holds meeting

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presided over a meeting with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and officials of the Revenue and Agriculture departments to take stock of the damage caused to infrastructure, crops, and houses in the State. A total of 13 districts have received more than normal rainfall. Compensation for crop loss would be given to farmers after the completion of a survey, the Chief Minister said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted excess rainfall in the South and North Interiors of Karnataka, Malnad, and coastal parts of the State in the next four days, said an official release issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

From June 1 to August 16, 2024, the State received 700.6 mm of rainfall as against the normal 580.2 mm for this period, according to IMD sources.

Taluks such as Siruguppa, Deodurg, Aurad, Bidar, Kamalanagar, Hubballi, Shahapur, and Yadgir have registered deficient rainfall and are expected to receive good rain in the coming weeks.

Need to coordinate

Mr. Siddaramaiah directed the officials of various departments to coordinate with one another to avoid any untoward incidents. The authorities concerned were directed to take fitness certificates for bridges from the Public Works Department and repair link roads to ensure the safe movement of vehicles. Officials were directed to ban the movement of vehicles on bridges that are submerged under rainwaters.

The sowing of kharif crops has been completed on 70 lakh hectares as against the target of 82 lakh hectares. The State reservoirs are filled up to 89% of their capacity and officials were told to release water from the reservoirs based on the inflow of water, to avoid flooding in the downstream areas.

BBMP on alert

In Bengaluru, the BBMP Chief Commissioner was directed to hold meetings daily to take stock of the situation and take precautionary steps to control rain damage. The zonal commissioners and engineers were told to be alert. Action would be taken against officials who have failed to take measures to control rain-related damage, the Chief Minister said.

In the meeting, officials of the departments of Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, Revenue, and Public Works, and the BBMP were told to take precautionary steps to prevent rain-related damage.