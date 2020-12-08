Many organisations support Bharat Bandh call in Dharwad district

HUBBALLI

08 December 2020 01:05 IST

Various organisations and outfits, as well as political parties such as the Congress, Janata Dal (S), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Left, and trade unions have extended support to the call for a Bharat Bandh given by farmers seeking the repeal of “anti-farmer laws”.

Representatives of various organisations and political parties held a meeting in Hubballi on Monday expressing support for the bandh call. Kalasa Banduri Raitha Horata Samiti convener Siddu Teji said that representatives of over 10 organisations took part in the meeting and decided to hold peaceful protests on Tuesday and block national highways.

Similarly, various organisations held a meeting in Dharwad under the banner of Akhil Bharat Raita Sangharsha Samiti and announced the decision to support the bandh call. Addressing presspersons on behalf of the forum, various leaders, including convener Laxman Jadagannavar, said the was taken unanimously and peaceful protests would be held on Tuesday. He also alleged that the Centre had pushed farmers to the streets by promulgating “anti-farmer and pro-corporate” farm Bills.

Meanwhile, the district units of Congress have issued press releases supporting the bandh call.

In a press release issued on behalf of the Left parties and organisations, convener Mahesh Pattar said that a mega protest march would be taken out from Indira Glass House to Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi. “We demand a parliamentary session on the recent agricultural Acts,” he stated.

Expressing support for the bandh call, AAP Dharwad district unit president Santosh Naragund said the party would take out a protest march and also submit a memorandum through Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the district police and Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate have made elaborate security arrangements in the wake of the bandh call.