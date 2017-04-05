Many lecturers skip PU evaluation duty

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has decided to initiate disciplinary action against lecturers if they do not report for evaluation of the II PU answer scripts on Thursday. Nearly 4,000 of the 21,000 evaluators did not report for duty on Wednesday, the first day of the evaluation work.

The attendance was poor in seven of the 48 evaluation camps, with two centres registering less than 60% attendance, a department official said. The department plans to complete the evaluation work in 15 days.

C. Shikha, director of DPUE, urged principals and lecturers of PU colleges to report for duty failing and said action would be initiated against them otherwise. The department has also installed CCTV cameras at the evaluation centres to prevent unauthorised entry and exit of people.

A majority of the evaluators who were absent were those assigned for the physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, computer science, accountancy and economics answer scripts.