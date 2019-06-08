Many Kannada films await end of Cricket World Cup for release

The release of some big budget Kannada films has been pushed to August, thanks to the ongoing ICC World Cup-2019. Filmmakers are apprehensive that there may be a few takers if the films are released when the keenly followed matches are on.

Film industry sources predict that there will be at least 10% to 20% drop in business when India plays matches. Since the matches are going to be played either at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. IST, it is going to affect prime-time shows here, they say.

With many avid film-goers also enjoying cricket, filmmakers are in a dilemma as to whether it is the right time to release their movies, said Ba. Ma. Harish, film producer and secretary of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

There is a line-up of big budget movies for August such as Kurukshetra starring Darshan, Pailwan with Sudeep in the lead, Avane Srimannarayana starring Rakshit Shetty, and Bheemasena Nalamaharaja whose release has been postponed to the end of July or August.

“This phenomenon is not limited to the Kannada industry alone. Many filmmakers in other languages, including Hindi, are apprehensive of releasing films during the Cricket World Cup season,” said Pushkar Mallikarjun, a producer. The makers of Kurukshetra and Pailwan have planned to release their films on August 9, also Varamahalakshmi.

On the other hand, this season may also see small budget films with newcomers being released, as screens would be more easily available to them.

Teleserial makers too are worried about dropping TRP ratings, as the World Cup matches are being played during prime time. However, Paramesh Gundkal, Business Head of Colours Kannada, says it is likely to get impacted a little on days when India is playing, that too against Pakistan.

Exceptions

Meanwhile, unmindful of the cricket season, Upendra-starrer I Love You will be hitting screens on June 14 and Rustum starring Shivarajkumar will be released on July 12 to mark his birthday.