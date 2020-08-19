Many in home isolation complain about lax waste management

‘Biohazard waste not being picked up’

Many COVID-19 patients under home isolation say that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been lax in collecting waste.

The patients say they have been given covers with biohazard’ written on it and is meant to be picked up by the pourakarmikas from the doorstep. However, many say the waste pickers are regular. Some say waste has not been collected for over a week.

A resident of Malleswaram, who tested positive and lives in an apartment, said he was unaware of how waste should be disposed. “I called the BBMP for sanitisation of the apartment. I also asked about waste disposal and I was put in touch with an official in charge of solid waste management and they explained the procedure. It’s been more than a week since I have been in isolation. They have collected waste twice. The process is not streamlined,” he said.

With garbage piling up outside the house, their neighbours and other residents in the gated community point out that this has raised a stink. “Nobody can touch this waste as it is biohazardous, so it lies in front of the house for days together,” said another person, who has tested positive.

Kondamma, a pourakarmika who works in the city, said many of her colleagues might be scared to pick up waste as they are not provided adequate protective gear. “We are only given gloves and sanitisers,” she said.

D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, BBMP, said there is a protocol to clear such waste on a daily basis for a 10-day period.

“Staff in PPE collect this waste. If it is not collected, complaints can be registered on Sahaaya 2.0 or the zonal control room,” Mr. Randeep said.