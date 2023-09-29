Many hues of protest, from eating green chillies to turning up in burqa

September 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Vatal Nagaraj, who led the Karnataka Bandh call on Friday, also led in innovative ways to protest. Mr. Nagaraj came out of his house wearing a burqa with an empty plastic water pot on his head to waiting cameras on Friday. He said he was wearing a burqa because black signified protest, and the empty water pot signified women’s struggle for drinking water during the ongoing Cauvery struggle.

Focus on women

“We do not even have enough water for drinking purposes and Tamil Nadu is asking for water for agriculture. It is the women of the State who suffer the brunt of lack of drinking water. So I have worn a burqa to express my solidarity with these women and highlight the drinking water crisis looming over the State,” he said.

Many other Kannada activists also took to innovative ways to protest on Friday. Many Kannada activist groups came to the streets on Friday with empty plastic water pots to indicate lack of water in the State. As some started drumming on these pots, others started flinging them to the ground in protest.

Bathing in Freedom Park

A person took a bath in mineral water in Freedom Park and told media persons that it signified that if the State released water to Tamil Nadu, people will have to buy mineral water to even take a bath. Another group staged a skit where a blindfolded man was seen desperately seeking water, even as another was seen spilling it on the street. Some Kannada activists ate green chillies on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to express their “suffering.”