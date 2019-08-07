Many houses, plantations damaged in Mysuru district

Several houses have partially collapsed in many parts of Mysuru district following torrential rain over the last three days. The city was drenched on Wednesday with unremitting light to moderate showers since morning.

The Mysuru district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges in H.D. Kote and Periyapatna taluks, which bore the brunt of the heavy rain.

Two houses were damaged in Chinakal Kaval and Chapparahalli in Periyapatna taluk on Tuesday. In Bettadapura hobli, three houses in Koorgal, Vaddarahalli and Neelangala villages were damaged. Banana and arecanut plantations were also damaged.

Nine houses in the rain-hit H.D. Kote taluk partially collapsed. Soggehalli, Nerale, Bidarahalli, Chamalapura, and Nendanahalli were among the villages affected by rain and where the houses were damaged.

Four houses partially collapsed in K.R. Nagar while three houses and a cow-shed were damaged in torrential rain. A house in Soliga colony in Jayapura hobli partially collapsed in Mysuru taluk. There has been no rain havoc seen in T. Narsipur and Nanjangud taluks.

Trees uprooted

Normal life was disrupted in Mysuru city following non-stop rain since Tuesday. Many trees have been uprooted and low-lying areas have been flooded. A huge tree came crashing down on the road in front of Mysuru City Corporation. It damaged balustrades and disrupted traffic on the busy road for sometime. Many roads were also flooded causing some congestion as motorists were stranded.

A park in Ittigegud was flooded due to incessant rains.