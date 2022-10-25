Many gather to watch solar eclipse in Hassan

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 25, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The partial solar eclipse in Hassan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN
Many watching the partial solar eclipse in Hassan on Tuesday. A talk on solar eclipses was organized by the Hassan unit of BGVS. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people, particularly students, gathered at Government Science College grounds in Hassan to witness the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday. The Hassan district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS) had distributed protective glasses to the people to watch the solar eclipse.

BGVS State vice-president Ahmed Hagare spoke about the celestial happening. “Keeping aside all blind beliefs attached to the eclipse, everyone should watch the event. More than 100 people gathered to watch it,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, the roads in the city looked deserted during the eclipse. The historic Hasanamba Temple, which had been attracting thousands of devotees since the Hasanamba festival began on October 13, remained closed on the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hassan
solar
environmental issues

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app