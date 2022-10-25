Many gather to watch solar eclipse in Hassan

The partial solar eclipse in Hassan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Many watching the partial solar eclipse in Hassan on Tuesday. A talk on solar eclipses was organized by the Hassan unit of BGVS. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Many people, particularly students, gathered at Government Science College grounds in Hassan to witness the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday. The Hassan district unit of Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS) had distributed protective glasses to the people to watch the solar eclipse.

BGVS State vice-president Ahmed Hagare spoke about the celestial happening. “Keeping aside all blind beliefs attached to the eclipse, everyone should watch the event. More than 100 people gathered to watch it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the roads in the city looked deserted during the eclipse. The historic Hasanamba Temple, which had been attracting thousands of devotees since the Hasanamba festival began on October 13, remained closed on the day.