GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Many first-timers, including three Ministers’ children, make it to Lok Sabha

Published - June 04, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

K C Deepika
K.C. Deepika
C.N. Manjunath with his wife Anusuya Manjunath celebrate in Ramanagar on Tuesday.

C.N. Manjunath with his wife Anusuya Manjunath celebrate in Ramanagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Doctors and a former bureaucrat to children of Ministers, many first-time contestants will represent the State in the Lok Sabha this time. Notably, most of them come from political backgrounds.

Among the big upsets was the Bengaluru Rural seat. Representing the BJP, C.N. Manjunath, former director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, defeated the incumbent D.K. Suresh of the Congress. This was also a battle of political prestige as Dr. Manjunath is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, while Mr. Suresh is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Another headline-making victory was of Congress’s 31-year-old Shreyas M. Patel, who defeated the incumbent embattled MP Prajwal Revanna in Hassan. The grandson of former Minister late G. Puttaswamy Gowda, he had lost to JD(S)‘s H.D. Revanna in Holenarsipur constituency in the Assembly election last year by a thin margin. 

The youngest contestant was Sagar Khandre, 26, who, on a Congress ticket, defeated Union Minister of State for Fertilizers and Chemicals Bhagwant Khuba in Bidar. Mr. Sagar is the son of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and the fourth member of the Khandre family to enter politics.

Another successful debut from a political family was that of Congress candidate Priyanka Jarakiholi, 27, who won from the Chikkodi constituency against Annasaheb Jolle of the BJP. Ms. Priyanka is the daughter of Karnataka Public Works Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi.

Prabha Mallikarjun

Prabha Mallikarjun

Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of S.S. Mallikarjun, Minister for Mines and Geology in the Siddaramaiah government, on her debut on a Congress ticket, defeated another influential political family entrant — BJP’s Gayatri Siddeshwar, wife of MP G.M. Siddeshwara in Davangere constituency.

Among the other successful debuts — all from the Congress stable — were former bureaucrat G. Kumar Naik from the Congress, who clinched the Raichur seat by defeating the BJP’s Raja Amareshwar Naik, Sunil Bose, the son of Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who won the Chamarajanagar constituency by defeating S. Balaraj of the BJP, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani, who defeated Umesh Jadhav of the BJP in Kalaburagi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.