Karnataka

Five feared dead in a quarry blast in Chikkaballapur

At least five people are feared dead in a blast at a quarry site at Hirenagaveli village, Chikkaballapur district, in the intervening hours between Monday and Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred when gelatin sticks used for blasting were being transported in a vehicle.

Two have been held in connection with the incident. A case has been registered at Gudibande police station. An FSL team is at the spot.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar, in-charge of the district, visited the spot and promised action against those responsible for the incident.

Illegal quarrying and lack of safety measures at quarry site has been in spotlight in Karnataka ever since a blast killed six people in Shivamogga district late last month.

