Many districts report fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru

01 July 2021 21:32 IST

Many districts reported fewer than 10 new cases as Karnataka, on Thursday, recorded 3,203 new cases.

Bengaluru Urban still led the pack with 676 new cases; followed by Mysuru 366, Dakshina Kannada 285, and Hassan 281 infections. Bidar (3), Bagalkot (4), Raichur and Yadgir (6) and Ramanagara (9) reported the least.

While the number of lives lost due to the virus crossed the 35,000 mark on Wednesday, the State recorded 94 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths so far to 35,134.

According to the bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there are 65,312 active cases, and the total number of positive cases stands at 28.47 lakh.

With 14,302 new discharges, the total number went up to 27.46 lakh. The positivity rate for the day was 2.05%, while the case fatality rate was 2.93%. As many as 1.56 lakh tests were conducted.