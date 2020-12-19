‘Many development projects lined up for Shivamogga dist.’

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, on Saturday, said the district had got many development projects and would be getting more in the coming days. Airport, new roads, bridges, and flyovers would come up in a couple of few years, he said.
Speaking at a function to mark the foundation laying of highway projects in Shivamogga, Mr. Raghavendra said the number of national highways in the State had increased from 22 to 44. The construction of a bridge connecting Kalasavall-Siganduru for ₹423 crore would be completed in a year. The National Highway Authority of India had taken up the upgrade of Chitradurga-Shivamogga highway at a cost of ₹516 crore.
A railway over bridge at Vidya Nagar in Shivamogga would be constructed by spending ₹44 crore, he said. Many more projects would improve infrastructure facilities in the district, he said.
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, said 5,612 km of rural roads were being upgraded under PMGSY in the State at a cost of ₹3,660 crore.
Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the works through videoconference. Legislators Ayanur Manjunath, Rudre Gowda, Araga Jnanendra, and senior officers were present.
