Many communities aspiring for quota: CM

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 11, 2022 19:32 IST

With the demand for reservation intensifying from different communities following the State government's decision to increase quota for SCs and STs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there are indeed aspirations from all communities and appropriate decisions will be taken after due consideration.

Panchamasali Lingayats have been demanding quota under Category 2-A of backward classes, as against the present 3-B, Kurubas, who are currently OBCs, have been demanding to be bracketed under ST. The Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas are keen to be included in the central OBC list.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Bommai said, “We have taken up SC/ST communities first. We are working on giving legal protection to it.” On the issue of reservation related to backward classes, he said the permanent backward classes commission in the State is looking into it. “Based on the recommendations made by the commission and taking experts’ opinion into account, the government will take appropriate decisions from time to time,” he said.

The State Cabinet on October 8 accorded its formal approval to increase the quota for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3 % to 7%.

