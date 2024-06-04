Many choose NOTA in Hassan

As many as 8,473 voters in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency opted for NOTA (none of the above) in the elections held on April 26.

Ahead of the elections, objectionable videos and photos purportedly related to NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna went viral in the constituency. Following this, many traditional voters of the BJP, chose not to vote for the NDA candidate. They preferred NOTA over the JD(S) candidate, it is said.

Of the eight assembly segments in Hassan constituency, the highest number of NOTA votes were recorded in Hassan (2,297). The number of voters who opted for NOTA in other constituencies: Sakaleshpur – 1,078, Arakalgud- 901, Holenarasipur – 897, Belur – 905, Arasikere – 830 and Shravanabelgola – 725.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.