Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Many choose NOTA in Hassan

Published - June 04, 2024 11:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 8,473 voters in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency opted for NOTA (none of the above) in the elections held on April 26.

Ahead of the elections, objectionable videos and photos purportedly related to NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna went viral in the constituency. Following this, many traditional voters of the BJP, chose not to vote for the NDA candidate. They preferred NOTA over the JD(S) candidate, it is said.

Of the eight assembly segments in Hassan constituency, the highest number of NOTA votes were recorded in Hassan (2,297). The number of voters who opted for NOTA in other constituencies: Sakaleshpur – 1,078, Arakalgud- 901, Holenarasipur – 897, Belur – 905, Arasikere – 830 and Shravanabelgola – 725.

