Many challenges in Belagavi before new MPs, say civil society groups

Civil society groups have said there are several challenges in Belagavi before the new MPs-elect and they should be addressed on priority. Of the 18 Assembly segments in Belagavi district, eight each are part of Belagavi and Chikkodi Lok Sabha seats. Two Assembly seats, Kittur and Khanapur, are part of the Uttara Kannada LS constituency.

“The problems of the region are the same as those of other northern Karnataka districts. Widespread poverty, unemployment, and low education levels are plaguing the region. Farmers want the two MPs-elect, Jagadish Shettar and Priyanka Jarkiholi, to bring pressure on the Centre to speed up approvals for the Mahadayi project. Any Belagavi MP who succeeds in getting them, will never be forgotten by farmers,” said Vijay Kulkarni, president of the Kalasa Bandori Horata Samiti.

”Belagavi has some of the oldest industrial areas established in south India. However, their potential for expansion and diversification has not been achieved,” says Rohan Juvali, former president of the Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries. He demanded strengthening of such areas in Belagavi and establishment of new industrial areas in Chikkodi.

Villages and towns in Belagavi and Chikkodi constituencies suffer from the twin problems of drought and floods. Farmers feel that both these conditions can be addressed by scientific and transparent management of the dams on the Krishna and its tributaries in the region.

“There are at least 11 dams on the Krishna and its five tributaries from the Maharashtra border to the Almatti dam in Bagalkot district. If they are managed properly, crop loss and other problems can be mitigated to a large extent,” said Sidagouda Modagi, Krishik Samaj president.

Issues that need urgent attention are crop loss and displacement of villages owing to floods in the Krishna basin. The floods are caused not only by heavy rains, but also by unexpected release of water from dams in Maharashtra, officers say.

“Management of dams and water systems should not be left to individual States. That should be done as part of a national policy,” says Balasaheb Lokapur, Athani=based writer.

Prof. Lokapur felt that the dams should be automated in such a way that the river bed does not go dry in the summer, and does not lead to floods during the monsoon. He said farmers in irrigated areas were suffering from lack of fertility owing to brackish water seepage and silt.

“There should be a permanent solution like side channels in farms or better watershed management at he government cost,” he said. He advocated promotion of backyard jaggery-making units rather than support for mega sugar factories.

Sanjiv Badiger, president of the Chikkodi district agitation committee, wanted the MP to get food processing industries in Chikkodi. “Farmers grow grapes in a large part of the constituency. Grape-processing units making raisin and wine will help farmers. Also, the Centre should help the thousands of families making Kolhapuri chappals in Athani and the surrounding areas. An artisan cluster could be established here,’‘ Mr. Badiger said.

Belagavi is home to the Visvesvaraya Technological University. The VTU runs a few undergraduate courses, but lacks a full-fledged constituent college. “This, along with an incubation centre for students to turn startup ideas into viable industries, is a pending demand. It needs to be addressed. It can be done by the State government with Central assistance,” said Ramesh Jangal, president of the Institution of Engineers.

“The MP should prioritise education and healthcare, ensure better facilities and accessibility. Economic growth through support for local industries and agricultural advancements is essential. More specific focus is needed to attract industrial investment in new-age industries like Information Technology. The MP should work towards increasing our rail length and air routes. We have missed several of them in the past. He has to make an effort in Delhi and be the voice of Belagavi,” said Uday Kinjwadkar, a chronicler of Belagavi.