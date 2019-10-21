Many bypoll ticket aspirants refuse to accept board and corporation sop

Attempts made by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to placate the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders ahead of the bypolls in 15 Assembly constituencies in the State by appointing them to head various boards and corporations does not seem to have worked in all cases, with at least three of them yet to take charge.

Of the eight appointments, seven are defeated candidates in the 2018 elections in the bypoll-bound segments. They are all aspirants for ticket in segments where the BJP hopes to field disqualified legislators, subject to the Supreme Court’s order on their disqualification.

Raju Kage

The former BJP MLA Raju Kage, who was appointed as chairman of the Malaprabha–Ghataprabha Command Area Development Authority, and BJP leader Ashok Pujari, who was appointed as chairman of the Karnataka State Border Area Development Corporation, are yet to take charge of these two public offices.

Mr. Kage has announced that he would not take charge of the authority. He told his supporters in Kagwad that he would fight the byelection either by joining another party or as an Independent.

Gokak-based leader Mr. Pujari is still miffed over the prospect of his political rival Ramesh Jarkiholi trying to join the BJP and contesting as the party nominee in the byelection. Mr. Pujari too has not taken charge of the corporation, saying his followers would decide on the issue. “I am confident that the BJP will give me ticket from Gokak. Otherwise, I will consult my followers and decide on my future course of action,” he told The Hindu.

The former MLA U.B. Banakar, who lost against Congress candidate B.C. Patil in 2018 by a margin of only 555 votes, too is upset now although the party has appointed him as chairman of Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited.

After the process for holding bypolls was initiated but subsequently put off, Mr. Banakar’s supporters had staged a protest urging him to contest the election as an Independent candidate. Though Mr. Banakar seems to have calmed down now, he is yet to take up the position offered to him.

Basanagouda Turvihal, BJP’s nominee in the 2018 polls who lost by a small margin against Pratapgouda Patil of the Congress in Maski segment, has not taken charge yet. He has been appointed as chairman of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) of Tungabhadra basin.

As of now, V.S. Patil, who lost against Shivaram Hebbar of the Congress in 2018, is the only one among the eight “losers” of the BJP to accept the position offered. He took charge as chairman of the Northwestern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation last week.

Refuses to meet CM

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said Sharat Bache Gowda, who was appointed as chairman of Karnataka Housing Board has not only refused the posting but also spurned attempts to placate him. Son of BJP MP for Chikkaballapur B.N. Bache Gowda, he contested on the BJP ticket from Hoskote segment and lost to N. Nagaraju (MTB) in 2018. Now, Mr. Sharat Bache Gowda has refused to even meet the Chief Minister for talks, said sources.