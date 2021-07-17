Many BJP Lingayat leaders keen to join Congress: DKS

Responding to a query on Congress leader M.B. Patil’s attempts to bring Lingayat leaders from the BJP into the Congress fold, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar claimed that many Lingayat leaders [from the BJP] wanted to join the Congress.

In his brief interaction with presspersons at Kalaburagi airport on Saturday, Mr. Shivakumar, before leaving for Sindagi in Vijayapura district, said that he would soon discuss with all those Lingayat leaders who are interested to join the Congress and disclose the details later.

“Many Lingayat leaders and cadres are keen on joining the Congress. Mr. M.B. Patil, S.R. Patil, and Eshwar Khandre are already making efforts . The BJP thinks that the Linagyats are its property. It is not true. There are many Lingayat leaders in the Congress also. They are working out to mobilise the other community leaders in other parties. I cannot disclose all the details now. I will discuss with all those Lingayat leaders who are interested to join Congress and disclose the details later,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Chief Whip of Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh, former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, party leaders Tippannappa Kamakanur, Allamprabhu Patil, Jagadev Guttedar, Sharanu Modi, and others were present.