ADVERTISEMENT

Many BJP, JD(S) workers keen to join Congress: Shivakumar

March 16, 2024 03:03 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that many BJP and JD(S) workers are keen to join the ranks of the Congress party. Speaking to reporters at the party office, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also KPCC chief, said: “We have given instructions to party workers to facilitate the joining at the local level as many BJP and JD(S) workers and leaders are keen to join the Congress.”

“There is a straight fight between the Congress and the JD(S) in about five to six constituencies. The party workers will obviously look at their political future in this scenario. They are worried for their future as more and more members of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family are joining politics,” he said.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US